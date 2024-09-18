Telangana HC orders for removal of BRS party office in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court directed the BRS party to remove unauthorized construction of its District Office in Nalgonda within 15 days. The court also imposed Rs 1 lakh costs on BRS party for its unauthorized construction. The costs amount should be paid at District Legal Services Authority, within four weeks. The Municipal Corporation has rejected to regularize the illegal construction. Hence , BRS party Nalgonda Unit approached High Court.

Justice Tadakalla Vinod Kumar of High Court was not inclined to interfere in the decision of Municipal authorities.





