Telangana HC Orders Defreezing of HCA Account

Hyderabad: In a relief to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), the Telangana High Court ordered the defreezing of its bank account at Canara Bank, Dilsukhnagar, which had been frozen in July on the instructions of the CID in connection with Crime No. 2 of 2025.

The court noted that the HCA was not named as an accused in the FIR and was merely a third party to the investigation. The order came on a writ petition filed by the HCA through its authorised signatory Imtiaz Khan, challenging the bank’s action of freezing the account without notice or written communication. The petitioner argued that the freeze had brought all association activities to a halt.

Government counsel submitted that the HCA must comply with Rule 22(2) of its 2018 regulations for account operation. Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar directed the bank to defreeze the account, subject to compliance with these rules and updating the KYC details of authorised signatories.

The court declined the HCA’s plea for Rs.15 lakh compensation for the unilateral freeze.

Pre-bail granted in Moinabad rape case

Hyderabad: Justice K. Sujana of the Telangana High Court granted anticipatory bail to a man accused of rape in a case registered by the Moinabad police under the Cyberabad commissionerate. The accused moved the court under Section 482 of the BNSS seeking protection from arrest. He was booked under Section 64(1) of the BNS for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after luring her with a job offer.

According to the complaint, the accused contacted the woman through a consultancy and met her on June 11. She alleged he spiked her drinking water and assaulted her at a secluded spot in Moinabad. She further claimed he blackmailed her for money, presented a fake termination letter that led to her dismissal and had exploited other women in a similar fashion.

The defence countered that the complainant was a “habitual complainant” with a history of false cases, facing extortion charges in Haryana and known to have accused multiple individuals on similar grounds. They argued that the allegations in the present case were fabricated and lacked credibility.

HC orders college to return student’s certificates

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed Malla Reddy Engineering College (Autonomous), Maisammaguda, to return a student’s original educational certificates without insisting on payment of the full course fee.

Justice K. Lakshman issued the order on a writ petition filed by 21-year-old Namile Sanjay Kumar. The petitioner alleged that the college withheld his 10th Class certificate, Intermediate memo, transfer certificate and bona fide certificate, demanding four years’ tuition fees for their release.

Represented by advocate Mohammad Fayaz, Sanjay argued that the college’s actions were arbitrary, illegal, and violated his fundamental rights.

The court ruled that retaining original certificates to enforce fee payment violated guidelines of the UGC, AICTE, and Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). It ordered the immediate release of the documents.