Telangana: HC Okays Poll Schedule for Doctors' Body

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has approved the election schedule for the Telangana Government Doctors Central Association (TGGDA). Advocate commissioners G.M. Mohiuddin and Nyayapathi Prasanth have been appointed as returning officers. The election notification will be issued on September 16, with nominations accepted until September 19. Valid nominations will be displayed on September 20, and withdrawals are permitted by September 21. Polling will be held on September 29, from 9 am to 4 pm at the Old Students Guest House, Osmania Medical College.