 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana: HC Okays Poll Schedule for Doctors' Body

Telangana
DC Correspondent
15 Sep 2024 5:15 PM GMT
Telangana: HC Okays Poll Schedule for Doctors Body
x
Telangana High Court. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has approved the election schedule for the Telangana Government Doctors Central Association (TGGDA). Advocate commissioners G.M. Mohiuddin and Nyayapathi Prasanth have been appointed as returning officers. The election notification will be issued on September 16, with nominations accepted until September 19. Valid nominations will be displayed on September 20, and withdrawals are permitted by September 21. Polling will be held on September 29, from 9 am to 4 pm at the Old Students Guest House, Osmania Medical College.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana Telangana News Telangana Special News TGGDA 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick