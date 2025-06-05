Telangana HC Notices to Govt, DGP on Slaughter During Bakrid

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court issued notices to the state government and DGP to submit contentions on allegations leveled against the authorities on non-implementation of Act belonging to Telangana Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation.

The vacation Bench headed by Justice K. Sarath was dealing with a petition filed by World Hindu Federation ( India), which complained to the court that the state government was not following the legal and judicial mandates to prevent the cow slaughter and smuggling of cow beef, especially in coming Bakrid event on June 7.

The organization submitted that according to Section 8 of the Act, no animal may be butchered without a certificate from a veterinarian and at any location other than the one designated by the relevant approved authority.

Despite the provisions, no guidelines or cautions have been issued so far by the state government or police, the petitioner organisation submitted . It also brought to the notice of the court that the High Court had earlier especially directed the DGP of the state government to strictly implement sections 5 to 7 of the Act during the Bakrid festival.

Section 6 clearly says that any custom or usage to the contrary, no person shall slaughter or cause to be slaughtered, or offer or cause to be offered for slaughter or otherwise intentionally, kill or offer or cause to be offered for killing, any cow or calf, whether male or female, of a she-buffaloes, unless he has obtained in respect of such animal a certificate in writing from the competent authority appointed for the area that the animal is fit for slaughter. The counsel for the petitioner submitted that except from setting up checking points, no other provisions of the Act are not followed by the government and police. However, on the request of the additional advocate general, the court gave time till June 18 to file counter by the government.