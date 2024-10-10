Telangana HC Notice on Land Transfer

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the state government in a PIL challenging the registration of a parcel of land in Siddipet district that belongs to the Mahatma Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi, a trust which promotes Gandhian principles and teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

The petitioners are seeking legal action against the alleged illegal transfer of over 11.5 acres of land located at Ponnala village in Siddipet urban mandal.

The PIL challenged the actions of the tahsildar and the joint sub-registrar, who allegedly mutated the names of some individuals as owners, which the petitioner alleged was in violation of both the old and new Record of Rights (RoR) Act.

According to the petition, the tahsildar's decision to entertain registered sale deeds in favour of Srinivasu Kondai was unlawful and violates the principles of natural justice. The petition calls for the sale deeds to be declared null and void, and ensure that the land is restored in the name of the trust as per the donor’s original intent.

The Division Bench, headed by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao, instructed the respondents, including the principal secretaries of GAD and revenue departments, chief commissioner of land administration and the district collector of Siddipet, to file their responses nd counter-affidavits within six weeks.