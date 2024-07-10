Telangana HC not to intervene in Boduppal civic body trust vote

Hyderabad: The division bench of the Telangana High Court has decided not to interfere in the no-confidence motion process against the mayor and deputy mayor of Boduppal Municipal Corporation in Medchal-Malkajgiri District.



The bench, headed by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, dismissed the appeals filed by current mayor Samala Buchi Reddy and deputy mayor Kotha Lakshmi Goud on Wednesday. Both had challenged the single judge's orders allowing district authorities to continue the no-confidence motion process against them.

The single judge had also directed authorities to adhere to Rule 5 of the Telangana Municipalities (Motion of No Confidence in chairperson/vice chairperson) Rules 2008, which mandates that the meeting for considering the motion must be convened within 30 days from the receipt of notice (Form-I).

Challenging the single judge's orders, Samala Buchi Reddy and Kotha Lakshmi Goud filed appeals before the Division Bench.



