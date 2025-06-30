Telangana: HC Lets College Take Part in Deecet Counselling

Hyderabad: Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court directed the Director of School Education and other authorities to allow Netaji College of Elementary Education, a private District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) college, to participate in the second phase of TG Deecet counselling for 2025–26, subject to the outcome of the writ petition filed by the institution. The judge was hearing a writ plea filed by the society challenging the authorities’ decision to exclude the college from the counselling process despite claiming to have necessary approvals and affiliations. The institution runs a two-year diploma programme in education and submitted building permissions, fire NOC, affiliation certificates, and staff approvals in support of its case. According to the writ petitioner, a surprise inspection was conducted by regional authorities on March 11, which coincided with a local holiday due to celebrations at the Sri Panduranga Devaswamy Temple.

Following the inspection, the regional director of school education recommended the issuance of a showcause notice on March 17, alleging that the college lacked staff, failed to maintain registers, and was not functioning. The petitioner replied, stating that the institution was closed on account of the declared holiday. Despite this, a second showcause notice was issued, and the college was excluded from the first phase of Deecet counselling. Even after submitting explanations and relevant documents, the institution was not included in the revised admission schedule. The government pleader argued that the building was in a dilapidated condition and alleged that the institution issued certificates to students without conducting regular classes or maintaining essential infrastructure, such as laboratories and qualified teaching staff. The petitioner denied these allegations and submitted documentation, including a structural soundness certificate issued prior to the inspection, contending that the college was fully staffed and compliant with all statutory norms. After considering the submissions, the judge directed the respondents to permit the institution to participate in the second phase of counselling, scheduled to begin tomorrow, subject to the final outcome of the writ petition. The judge also instructed the respondent authorities to file their response by next week and posted the matter for further adjudication.

Cops shifted to RTC seek parity with SPF

Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court will continue to hear a writ petition filed by 34 Special Protection Force (SPF) constables currently working with the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGRTC), seeking enforcement of an earlier tribunal order directing either their repatriation to the SPF or extension of pay parity and pension benefits on par with SPF constables. The petitioners were recruited pursuant to a 2011 notification for 787 SPF vacancies. They contended that although they were declared successful, appointed, and trained for roles, their services were later absorbed by the TSRTC based on departmental correspondences and options exercised under pressure. The petitioners argued that by the time they were appointed, the pay scales was revised upwards, and they were entitled to the updated scale and pensionary benefits applicable to SPF constables. Citing a judicial order of the High Court, as well as the earlier judgment of the AP Administrative Tribunal, they asserted that the authorities were bound to comply with the directions and could not now backtrack. The petitioners contended that the pay scale notified at the time of recruitment differed from that prevailing at the time of their selection and appointment, and that the refusal to grant the revised pay was arbitrary. They further that the respondents were estopped from denying benefits already judicially recognised, and that the RTC could not selectively deny them pension benefits or refuse repatriation after benefitting from their service. On the other hand, the counsel for the respondents, including the TSRTC, argued that repatriation to the SPF was no longer feasible due to differences in training protocols, nine months for SPF constables versus four months for RTC, and that the petitioners' appointments were made only after securing their willingness to work for the RTC. They claimed that the RTC constable pay scale was higher than SPF at the time, and that the petitioners, being meritorious candidates, had benefited from better terms. Respondents contended that RTC only came into the picture after the recruitment process concluded, and the option to join RTC was provided transparently. They also noted that the rejection proceedings regarding these claims were not challenged in the present writ petition, and a review petition on the same issue was pending before the court. After hearing both the parties, the judge posted the matter for further hearing.

Hearing in letters patent case deferred

The Telangana High Court on Monday deferred hearing in two letters patent appeals (LPA) challenging the impleadment of a company in contempt proceedings related to enforcement of a foreign decree. The panel comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Tirumala Devi Eada is hearing LPAs filed by Matrix Pharmacorp Private Limited assailing the interim orders passed by a single judge in a contempt case. The appeals were filed against Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority and others. The contempt case arose from alleged violations of an undertaking said to have been given by IQuest Enterprises Pvt. Ltd in a commercial execution petition filed by the Ras Al Khaimah authority for enforcement of a decree passed by a UAE court. The single judge earlier directed that status quo be maintained by Matrix Pharmacorp, despite it not being a party to the underlying execution proceedings. Appearing for the appellant, senior counsel Avinash Desai contended that Matrix Pharmacorp had neither given any undertaking nor been impleaded in the commercial execution petition, and that the directions issued in the contempt proceedings were beyond the scope of the Contempt of Courts Act. Earlier, the panel stayed the operation of the interim order and suspended further contempt proceedings against the appellant. On Friday, the bench extended its earlier order and posted the matter after two weeks.

Plea says GHMC inactive on eatery

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court took on file a writ plea alleging inaction by the GHMC against Sri Balaji Food Court, a hotel operating near Mehdipatnam allegedly in violation of civic norms and causing severe nuisance to residents. The judge was hearing a writ plea filed by Hameeda Rahman, a resident, alleging that the hotel, operated by unofficial respondents was being run illegally and in violation of GHMC rules. It was contended that the establishment was dumping rotten food, generating foul smell round the clock, and causing noise pollution, thereby creating an unhygienic atmosphere that posed serious health risks to him and others in the locality. The petitioner sought a direction to GHMC officials to act on his representation against the hotel being run adjacent to his house. The petitioner contended that despite multiple representations and complaints submitted under acknowledgment, no action had been taken by the authorities. Counsel appearing for respondent authorities sought time to obtain instructions. Taking note of the request, the judge adjourned the matter for further hearing.