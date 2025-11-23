Telangana HC Judge Urges Advocates To Learn Mediation Skills

NALGONDA: Telangana High Court Judge Justice K. Laxman on Sunday said that mediation can ease the burden on the judiciary and help avoid delays in delivering justice to victims.

Inaugurating a five-day training programme on mediation for advocates, organised by the District Legal Services Authority at Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda, he said family and property disputes can often be resolved through mediation with mutual consent. Such an approach, he noted, saves time and focuses on finding practical solutions.

Justice Laxman urged advocates to learn mediation techniques being taught by experts during the training programme.

Member secretary of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority, Ch. Panchakshari, also attended the event.