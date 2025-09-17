Telangana HC Issues Warrants Against Rajanna Sircilla Collector In Land Acquisition Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued warrants against the Rajanna Sircilla district collector for failing to comply with its earlier directions in a land acquisition dispute.

Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar issued the warrants while hearing a petition filed by Velupula Yellaiah, whose house (No. 3-79) and land at Cheerlavancha village, Thangalapally mandal (erstwhile Sircilla mandal), Rajanna Sircilla district, were acquired in 2009. An award was passed in 2013 granting what was described as a meagre amount, allegedly without following due rules and procedure. The petitioner later filed an appeal.

B. Arjun Rao, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the petitioner, now 88 years old, was entitled to compensation under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, as the earlier award violated provisions of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894. On June 30, 2025, the court had directed the collector to pay ₹7.07 lakh to the petitioner. However, the order was not complied with.



On September 3, Justice Shravan Kumar again directed the district collector and other officials to comply within two weeks, warning that they would otherwise have to appear before the court on September 17. Despite this, the collector neither complied with the order nor appeared in court.



Taking serious note of the lapse, the court issued bailable warrants against the collector and the deputy collector of Land Acquisition.