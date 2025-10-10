Telangana HC Issues Notices to HYDRAA, GHMC, Others in BJP MLA's Petition

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the state government, HYDRAA, GHMC, HMDA, RERA and other authorities in a writ petition filed by BJP Kamareddy MLA Katipally Venkataramana Reddy, alleging widespread encroachments of lakes, ponds, and public lands by private real estate developers and challenging the government’s failure to act.

According to the petitioner MLA, the real estate firm Vajram Ixora Group had encroached the lake area at Gopanpally of Serilingampally mandal and obtained a fraudulent no-objection certificate from the irrigation department; Praneeth Pranav Grove Park has encroached the lake area at Gagillapur of Dundigal, Gandimaisamma mandal; and Phoenix 285FD has encroached the lake area of Mukkasanikunta at Narsingi, Gandipet mandal.

Venkataramana Reddy stated that despite several complaints and representations to the HYDRAA, HMDA, GHMC, and other authorities made between December 2024 and January 2025, officials failed to act against unauthorised constructions that had encroached upon public roads and water bodies. He approached the High Court after his earlier public interest litigation (PIL) was advised to be converted into a writ petition, as he was not personally affected.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, while hearing the petition, questioned counsel for the petitioner why, being a member of the Legislative Assembly, he did not raise his voice on the floor of the House on these issues. His counsel replied that his client was an MLA of an Opposition party, hence the authorities were not responding to his representations.

The court issued notices to the government agencies and respective district collectors and allowed the petitioner to serve personal notices to the respondent real estate firms.