Telangana HC issues notices to government on land encroachment complaint

Hyderabad: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara, on Monday directed the state government to file its counter-affidavit in a public interest litigation (PIL) that sought a direction to revenue officials to take action against illegal encroachment of 6 acres 28 guntas government land, worth Rs 50 crore at Munuganooru village in Abdullapurmet mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

The division bench issued notices to the Chief Secretary, principal secretary to the government, revenue department, Ranga Reddy District Collector, RDO of Ibrahimpatnam, Abdullapurmet tahsildar, and the municipal commissioner of Turka Yamjal Municipality.

The division bench further directed the officials to respond to the notices informing the court as to why the revenue officials did not respond to the written complaints made by Chennoju Prashant, a journalist, who brought to the notice of the officials about illegal encroachment and rampant constructions within four weeks.

The petitioner further informed the court that the revenue officials have failed to protect the government land, despite being alerted about it, which he claims clearly speaks about the fact that the officials are hand-in-glove with the encroachers.