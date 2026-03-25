Telangana HC Issues Notices to 7 MLAs, Speaker in BRS Plea on Disqualification

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to seven MLAs and the Speaker acting as Tribunal under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution in a batch of writ petitions challenging the dismissal of disqualification proceedings against legislators alleged to have defected from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to the Indian National Congress.

The BRS and its MLAs Padi Kaushik Reddy and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, among others, filed separate petitions challenging the Speaker’s orders.

Senior counsel Gandra Mohan Rao, appearing for the petitioners, argued that despite electronic and print media material indicating that the MLAs had joined the ruling Congress after being elected on BRS tickets, the Speaker, acting as Tribunal head, dismissed the disqualification applications.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin directed that the present batch of petitions be tagged with a similar plea filed by BJP floor leader and MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy. The matter was adjourned to April 16 for further hearing.

The court issued notices to T. Prakash Goud (Rajendranagar), Venkat Rao Tellam (Bhadrachalam), A. Gandhi (Serilingampally), Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy (Gadwal), Kale Yadaiah (Chevella), Danam Nagender (Khairatabad), and Srinivas Reddy Parige (Banswada), directing them to file counter-affidavits.

The BRS, in its petitions, sought disqualification of the MLAs under the anti-defection law, contending that despite the alleged defections, the Speaker dismissed the pleas citing lack of evidence, effectively giving them a clean chit. The petitioners argued that the dismissal was arbitrary and contrary to constitutional provisions governing defections.

HC directs GHMC to take action on complaints against Jubilee Hills Society

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to examine complaints against the Jubilee Hills Co-operative Housing Building Society Limited over alleged unauthorised constructions and take an appropriate decision in accordance with the law.

Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar was hearing a writ petition filed by society members Dr Jyothi Prasad Kosaraju and M. Prabhakar Rao. The petitioners also sought the prohibition of commercial events, including the Indian Art Festival Industrial Estate`s programme, proposed to be held at the society’s community centre from April 3 to 5, 2026.

The petitioners alleged that GHMC officials failed to initiate action against the society despite repeated complaints and were “hand-in-glove” with its management. They sought directions for the demolition of alleged illegal constructions, seizure of an unauthorised restaurant operating under the name “Caffe Jubilee,” and a halt to commercial activities within the premises.

According to the plea, GHMC had granted permission in November 2013 for the construction of a building comprising a sub-cellar, parking cellar and two upper floors, strictly for use as a community hall for members. However, the society allegedly deviated from the sanctioned plan by converting the parking area into a restaurant and hosting public commercial events.

The petition further contended that the society lacked mandatory approvals, including an occupancy certificate and fire safety clearances, and had defaulted on property tax payments. Despite multiple representations submitted between 2023 and 2025, no action was taken by the authorities, it was alleged.

After hearing the matter, the court disposed of the petition, directing GHMC officials to consider the petitioners’ complaints and take appropriate action in accordance with the law.