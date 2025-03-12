Telangana HC issues notice to Speaker's office

Hyderabad: Following the Supreme Court’s directions in the petitions complaining of a delay in taking a decision on the disqualification petitions with regard to BRS MLAs who had joined the Congress, the Telangana High Court Registry on Tuesday reportedly served notices of the apex court to the office of the Speaker.

It was learnt that the Registry asked the office of the Speaker to ensure that the notices reached the Speaker. The Registry also took steps to furnish the documents before the Supreme Court.

It is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court, on March 4, had issued notices the Speaker and others asking them to reply in the petitions complaining of the delay in taking a decision in the defection case. The apex court wanted to know what was the “reasonable time” required to take action in the petitions.

The notices were issued by the apex court after counsels for the Speaker’s office and the Assembly mentioned that no formal notice had been issued in the matter and therefore they could not file a reply.

The apex court had observed that the objection was hypertechnical. However, the court did not want any objection to be raised at a subsequent stage that the petitions were decided without following the principles of natural justice. Therefore it directed the issue of a notice to the respondents and directed the Telangana High Court Registry to serve the notices on the respondents.