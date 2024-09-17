Telangana HC Issues Notice to HMDA Commissioner in Land Contempt Case

Hyderabad:Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court issued notice before admission to HMDA commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed and other authorities in a contempt case relating a six-acre property in Survey No. 42 situated at Bum Ruknudowla village of Rajendranagar manda.

The judge was hearing a contempt case filed by Ali Bin Mohammed Bhakan relating to the land, alleging disobedience of earlier orders passed by the court.

The authorities had taken steps to take possession of the land, stating that it was part of Survey No. 50 and belonged to the government. When the petitioner challenged it in court, the judge, while closing the petition, directed the authorities not to interfere with the peaceful possession of the petitioner without issuance of notice.

Senior counsel L. Ravichander argued that despite directions, the respondents failed to comply and thus were guilty of contempt.