Telangana HC Hears Habeas Plea Over Minors

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice B.R. Madhusudhan Rao heard a habeas corpus petition seeking the immediate production and release of three minor children allegedly being held in illegal custody by their mother and maternal grandparents. The petitioner, the biological father and natural guardian of the children, alleged that his sons were forcibly taken from his residence by the respondents and had been unlawfully detained. The petitioner also contended that the action of the respondents was arbitrary and in violation of the principles of natural justice. During the proceedings, the special government pleader argued that the matter appeared to be a private familial dispute rather than one warranting extraordinary constitutional remedies like habeas corpus. The panel questioned counsel as to how the writ petition was maintainable and posted the matter to June 23.

Farmer wants to fell trees on his land

Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court will hear a writ plea of a 72-year-old agriculturist from Mancherial district, challenging the denial of permission to fell trees on his patta land. The judge was hearing a writ plea filed by Bukya Tejia, assailing the action of the district collector and forest department officials who, through proceedings issued in November 2024, denied him permission to cut 127 out of 140 trees standing on his land. The petitioner contended that the land was private patta and that the denial of felling permission was contrary to the guidelines for liberalising felling and transit regime for tree species grown on non-forest/private land, issued by the Union ministry of environment, forests and climate change in November 2014. It was argued that because of the liberalised policy framed by the Union government, the petitioner was entitled to fell trees on non-forest land without undue restrictions. The judge directed the respondents to file their response and posted the matter for further adjudication.

Founder’s heirs plea on temple board plan

Justice E.V. Venugopal of the Telangana High Court ordered status quo against the proposed constitution of the trust board to the Shri Ranganayaka Swamy Devasthanam, Kubya thanda, Madgul mandal of Ranga Reddy district, by the temple’s executive officer. The judge was hearing a writ plea filed by A. Venkata Rama Rao against the executive officer and his higher-ups. The petitioner sought a declaration that the proposal of the constitution of the committee for the temple was illegal and arbitrary as the same ignored the petitioner and his brothers, who were legal heirs of the founder of the devasthanam. The petitioner also sought consideration of their representation and not to proceed with the constitution of the committee. The petitioner contended that due to political pressure from local politicians, the executive officer was proceeding with the constitution of the committee by ignoring the family members of the founder of the temple. The government pleader argued that the procedure of the constitution of the committee was in tune with the provisions of the Telangana Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act. The judge ordered status quo and posted the matter for further hearing.