Telangana HC hears case on alleged negligence by Chaitanya Junior College
Despite a general holiday declared by the Telangana government on account of Boxing Day, the college conducted an early morning “slip test”, compelling students to attend
Hyderabad: Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of the Telangana High Court sought responses from the state and education authorities in a plea seeking compensation of ₹2 crore for the alleged death due to negligence of a 17-year-old student during an examination conducted by Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Nallakunta, on a government-declared holiday. The judge was hearing a plea filed by Kukunuru Hanuman Srinivas, 54, father of the student, who contended that his son, a second-year Intermediate student, collapsed and died on December 26, allegedly due to negligence and mismanagement by the college authorities.
According to the plea, despite a general holiday declared by the Telangana government on account of Boxing Day, the college conducted an early morning “slip test”, compelling students to attend. It was alleged that the student, who had a known cardiac condition, was made to repeatedly move between the ground and fourth floors after being given conflicting instructions regarding the examination hall, while lift services in the building were non-functional. The petitioner alleged that the student collapsed at his desk following extreme physical exertion, and that there was no trained staff to administer CPR or any immediate ambulance facility available, resulting in a fatal delay in medical assistance.
The student was subsequently declared dead at a nearby hospital. The father contended that the college authorities ignored the medical condition of his son, failed to provide basic emergency care, and deliberately stopped lift services allegedly to cut operational costs. It was alleged that the authorities exerted undue academic pressure by conducting the test on a public holiday. The plea stated that a representation was made on January 3 seeking action against the college management and compensation, which yielded no response from the authorities. He faulted government officials for failing to supervise the institution and prevent such violations. Petitioner’s counsel Abdul Azam Khan argued that on an earlier occasion, the court directed the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education to consider the representation and file a detailed report. The respondents sought time to file their response and report, and the matter was accordingly posted for further hearing.
Breather for former sarpanch in embezzlement case
Justice J. Sreenivas Rao of the Telangana High Court granted a stay on all further criminal proceedings against a former sarpanch accused of misusing gram panchayat funds. The judge was dealing with a petition filed by Maheshwaram Sunitha, former sarpanch of Puppalguda, seeking quashing of a criminal case registered at the Narsingi police station for offences under Sections 409 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code. The case was initiated based on a complaint lodged by the divisional panchayat officer alleging misuse of gram panchayat funds during her tenure, following proceedings by district authorities citing missing financial records. Counsel for the petitioner argued that the allegations were examined in departmental and gram panchayat Tribunal proceedings, which fixed a liability of `23.68 lakh on the ground of non-submission of records, without recording any finding of misappropriation. It was pointed out that the amount was paid in January 2022.
The petitioner argued that the chargesheet was filed mechanically, without independent investigation or material to establish the essential ingredients of criminal breach of trust or cheating. It was contended that the allegations related only to procedural lapses in record maintenance, with no element of dishonest intention or personal gain attributable to the petitioner, and that continuation of the criminal proceedings would amount to abuse of the process of law. Taking note of the submissions, the court granted stay of all further proceedings in the case and directed the state to secure further instructions.
Woman gets bail in husband suicide case
The Telangana High Court granted anticipatory bail to a woman accused in an abetment to suicide case of her husband, holding that no prima facie material existed to substantiate the allegation that her conduct drove the deceased to take his life. The judge was dealing with a criminal petition filed by the wife, accused in a crime registered at the Chatrinaka police station, Hyderabad. According to the prosecution, the complaint was lodged by the mother of the deceased, alleging that the petitioner had marital disputes with her son and had previously assaulted him along with her relatives. It was alleged that the petitioner subjected the deceased to continuous mental harassment, prevented him from meeting his children, and maintained an illicit relationship, which allegedly drove him into depression, leading to his suicide.
Counsel for the petitioner contended that the allegations were baseless and did not disclose the ingredients of abetment to suicide. It was also pointed out that the petitioner was willing to cooperate with the investigation. The prosecution opposed the plea, stating that the offences are serious and the investigation is still underway.
The court observed that the allegation primarily related to the petitioner not permitting the deceased to meet his children and that, at this stage, there was no material to substantiate the acts of abetment attributed to her. Granting relief, the criminal petition was accordingly allowed.