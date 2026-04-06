Telangana HC hears case on alleged negligence by Chaitanya Junior College



Breather for former sarpanch in embezzlement case

Justice J. Sreenivas Rao of the Telangana High Court granted a stay on all further criminal proceedings against a former sarpanch accused of misusing gram panchayat funds. The judge was dealing with a petition filed by Maheshwaram Sunitha, former sarpanch of Puppalguda, seeking quashing of a criminal case registered at the Narsingi police station for offences under Sections 409 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code. The case was initiated based on a complaint lodged by the divisional panchayat officer alleging misuse of gram panchayat funds during her tenure, following proceedings by district authorities citing missing financial records. Counsel for the petitioner argued that the allegations were examined in departmental and gram panchayat Tribunal proceedings, which fixed a liability of `23.68 lakh on the ground of non-submission of records, without recording any finding of misappropriation. It was pointed out that the amount was paid in January 2022. The petitioner argued that the chargesheet was filed mechanically, without independent investigation or material to establish the essential ingredients of criminal breach of trust or cheating. It was contended that the allegations related only to procedural lapses in record maintenance, with no element of dishonest intention or personal gain attributable to the petitioner, and that continuation of the criminal proceedings would amount to abuse of the process of law. Taking note of the submissions, the court granted stay of all further proceedings in the case and directed the state to secure further instructions. Woman gets bail in husband suicide case



The Telangana High Court granted anticipatory bail to a woman accused in an abetment to suicide case of her husband, holding that no prima facie material existed to substantiate the allegation that her conduct drove the deceased to take his life. The judge was dealing with a criminal petition filed by the wife, accused in a crime registered at the Chatrinaka police station, Hyderabad. According to the prosecution, the complaint was lodged by the mother of the deceased, alleging that the petitioner had marital disputes with her son and had previously assaulted him along with her relatives. It was alleged that the petitioner subjected the deceased to continuous mental harassment, prevented him from meeting his children, and maintained an illicit relationship, which allegedly drove him into depression, leading to his suicide.

Counsel for the petitioner contended that the allegations were baseless and did not disclose the ingredients of abetment to suicide. It was also pointed out that the petitioner was willing to cooperate with the investigation. The prosecution opposed the plea, stating that the offences are serious and the investigation is still underway.

The court observed that the allegation primarily related to the petitioner not permitting the deceased to meet his children and that, at this stage, there was no material to substantiate the acts of abetment attributed to her. Granting relief, the criminal petition was accordingly allowed.