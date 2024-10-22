Telangana HC Grants Relief to Protesters

Hyderabad: Justice J. Sridevi of the Telangana High Court directed the Market police not to take any coercive steps against persons alleged to have rioted near a place of worship temple in Secunderabad on Sunday. The judge was hearing senior counsel L. Ravichander for U. Shiva Ramulu.

Senior counsel pointed out the paradox that the police were needlessly polarising people on a communal basis. He said that introducing Section 109 of the BNS (attempt to murder) was making a mockery of police power.

Advocate on record N. Naresh Reddy pointed out that the police did not even allege grievous injuries as per the material before it. Ravichander pointed out that the remand report was a visible reflection of a colourable exercise of power. He pointed out that even according to the police, the recovery site had 10 stones, seven sticks and 33 pieces of footwear. Ravichander said that this could not constitute a threat to the lives of policemen. He forensically pointed out multiple discrepancies in the FIR and the remand report.

Justice Sridevi, on a detailed hearing of senior counsel and the public prosecutor, directed the prosecution not to take coercive steps against the Petitioner. The judge, however, due to paucity of time, could not complete the hearing of petitions filed by the other accused who were arrested in connection with the incident.

A battery of senior advocates including N. Ramchander Rao, J. Prabhakar Rao and Rachana Reddy are appearing for the other accused in the matter.