Telangana HC grants anticipatory bail to Mallik Raj

Karimnagar: The Telangana High Court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to famous folk singer Mallik Tej, who is facing rape allegations from a fellow female folk singer in Jagtial district.

A case was registered at the Jagtial police station based on a complaint lodged by the female folk singer, alleging that Mallik Tej raped her multiple times, luring her with promises of various opportunities. In her statement, she mentioned that Mallik Tej harassed her by changing the passwords of her YouTube channel and Instagram accounts and even blackmailed her with a marriage proposal.

Mallik Tej’s advocate, Jakkula Lakshman, argued before the court that the female folk singer lodged the complaint without any proper evidence, intending to malign his client’s image.

Jakkula Lakshman informed the court that, given Mallik Tej's fame and reputation in society, the female singer filed the case to gain quick popularity. After hearing the arguments, the High Court granted anticipatory bail to Mallik Tej.





