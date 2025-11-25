Telangana HC Flags Liquor Shops In Residential Area

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday expressed worry over permitting liquor shops in residential localities and said that displays at the liquor outlets should be concealed from public view.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy directed the prohibition and excise department and the Nagaram municipality in Medchal–Malkajgiri district to file their counters in a writ petition challenging the establishment of a wine shop in a residential locality. The court also issued notices to the private licence holder allotted permission to run the shop, who was alleged to be constructing temporary structures illegally on open plots in the colony.

The petition was filed by the Sri Satyanarayana Colony Welfare Association, opposing the setting up of a liquor outlet in the colony at Nagaram. The association contended that despite bringing the issue to the notice of municipal authorities, no action was taken against the alleged illegal constructions.

During the hearing, Justice Vijaysen Reddy expressed concern over the rising number of liquor shops and restaurants. Observing the rapid pace at which such establishments are coming up, the judge remarked that Telangana might soon need a new identity if the trend continued. Referring to an earlier case involving the relocation of a wine shop in Nanakramguda, Justice Reddy pointed out that the outlet in that matter was situated directly opposite the entrance of a gated community housing nearly 1,000 families, forcing children and women to confront the establishment daily.