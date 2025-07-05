Telangana HC Fines Advocate Rs 50,000 for 25-Year Delay in Property Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has imposed exemplary costs of Rs 50,000 on a senior advocate, competent officer of Evacuee Interest Separation Act, for sitting on an application for more than 25 years without issuing sale certificates to evacuee properties which were bought by a private person in 1962.

The court directed the competent officer to pay the costs in favour of the Sainik Welfare Board, Telangana or Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, Telangana, within four weeks. The court considered the pain that three generations of the private persons endured.

The court said that by contesting litigation all these years, two generations had lost their rights and the third generation was still contesting the litigation for enjoyment of the fruits of the sale certificate, which was executed on December 17, 1962.

Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy was dealing with a petition filed by Abul Qair Naseeruddin Kamran, resident of UAE, whose grandparent Saleha Fatima Begum acquired the various extents of evacuee land in Kundaram, Bekkal, Samudrala, Jangaon, Mettur and Madur (Chinna Madur), Singarajpalli, Bahiripalli, Pakhal, Palakurthi, Irrevenu, Mutharam, Ippuguda and Raghunathpalli and other parts of Jangaon taluk of Warangal district, under registered sale certificate dated 17.12.1962 on payment of `38,415.

The properties belonged to the brothers of Saleha Fatima Begum, who migrated to Pakistan after the partition of India, while she remained in India. In the sale certificates, around 43 acres of land were not included — by mistake or negligence. Since then, she and her legal heirs approached every office. With the involvement of the third parties against them, the issue went to the High Court.

A division bench of the High Court in 2000 had directed the petitioner to approach the competent officer. The competent officer in 2002 directed status quo on the land till further orders. But, further orders have not been issued till now.