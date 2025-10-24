Telangana HC Faults Nasr School For Removing Student Mid-Year

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court faulted the management of Nasr School at Khairathabad for reportedly expelling / removing a student of Class 8 in the middle of the academic year on the ground that the FIR had been registered against the management on charges of negligence on the complaint of student`s guardian.

Justice Surepalli Nanda on Friday directed the school management to let the student continue her regular class as a bonafide student of the school from October 25. The judge directed the school management to not discriminate against the student in any manner.

Justice Nanda was dealing with a petition filed by the parent of the student, who sought reinstatement of his daughter on the school rolls. Asad Hussain, counsel for the petitioner, brought to the notice of the court an incident on June 30, where a ceiling fan fell on the student while in the classroom. Due the impact of the accident, the girl student lost 40 per cent of her eyesight.

An FIR was registered against the school management with the Khairatabad police for negligence. The school management after this incident removed /expelled the student on August 25, counsel said and submitted that this was wrong and unfair and contrary to law.

Counsel for the school contended that the management at no point of time had expelled the student from the school and that the student herself had not been attending classes. Moreover, counsel for the school submitted that the student`s relatives posted defamatory material against the school in social media and lodged complaints with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination.

Counsel for the student furnished a mail copy sent by the school management to the parent of the student, advising him to make alternative arrangements for the child. Considering the case, Justice Nanda directed the school to allow the student immediately and directed the school to file its counters.