Telangana HC Division Bench to Hear Appeals on Group-1 Exams Today

Hyderabad: A Division Bench of the Telangana High Court, headed by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, will on Wednesday hear appeals filed by the TGPSC and others challenging the Single Judge’s verdict on the Group-1 main examinations.

On September 9, the Single Judge set aside the final marks list of the Group-1 examinations and directed the TGPSC either to manually re-evaluate the answer scripts or to conduct the examinations afresh.

Challenging the order, the TGPSC filed an appeal last week. In addition, several selected candidates, aggrieved by the Single Judge’s ruling, also filed separate appeals. One of these came up for hearing on Tuesday before the Chief Justice’s Bench, which adjourned the matter to Wednesday to be heard along with the TGPSC’s appeal.

Telangana HC Closes Suo Motu PIL on Hillock Blasting Near Nyay Vihar

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday closed the suo motu PIL concerning 24-hour blasting of hillocks with explosives around the Nyay Vihar residential complex at Jubilee Hills, where High Court judges reside.

The court closed the case based on a report submitted by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, who stated that the construction company had been granted permission to conduct blasting operations in accordance with statutory provisions and after consideration of a ground report.

The Commissioner, in an affidavit filed before the court, said that mandatory approvals from various government departments and a detailed site report were examined before permission was granted to the company.

Additional Advocate General Mohammed Imran Khan informed the court that the Police Commissioner had taken into account reports from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), the Chief Controller of Explosives (CCO), and the ground report submitted by the jurisdictional Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The High Court had initiated the suo motu PIL following media reports and a communication from Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka to the Chief Justice. Reports indicated that large-scale blasting of hillocks had become routine, with tremors felt across the vicinity, including Nyay Vihar. It was alleged that the contractors carried out blasting both during the day and night, often preferring night operations.