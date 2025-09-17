Telangana HC Dismisses Plea of MBBS, BDS Aspirants

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with government orders relating to local quota in medical admissions and dismissed a petition filed by MBBS and BDS aspirants who had studied part of their schooling outside Telangana. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin was hearing the plea of 34 aspirants who challenged a notification issued on July 15, 2025, by Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences.

The petitioners contended that the notification, which required compliance with GO Ms. No. 33 (July 19, 2024) and GO Ms No. 150 (September 8, 2025), was illegal as these orders introduced new tie-breaking rules after they had already completed their intermediate examinations. They argued that the rules could not be applied retrospectively and urged the court to direct authorities to follow Rule 3(iii)(c) framed under GO Ms No. 114 (July 5, 2017). They also described GO Ms No. 150 as arbitrary, irrational and inconsistent with Supreme Court directions on domicile and residence.

The bench, however, held that GO Ms No. 150 was consistent with the apex court’s directives and could not be struck down. “Since the issue has been finally determined by the Supreme Court, we do not find any merit in these petitions,” the court observed. It further noted that the government orders were the outcome of a judicial process that had attained finality, though it remained open to the State to consider policy changes in the future.

In a related matter, the state government agreed to recognise Sainik School student Shashi Kiran as a local candidate. Kiran, who studied from Class 9 to 12 at Korukonda Sainik School in Andhra Pradesh under the Telangana quota, had approached the High Court after his application for local quota admission was rejected. On Tuesday, the court had sought an explanation from the government, following which Advocate General A. Sudershan Reddy informed the bench that the student would be treated as a local candidate.