Telangana HC Dismisses Plea Against SET Recruitment Norms

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court dismissed a petition challenging norms prescribed for the recruitment of special education teachers (SETs). The state government, through GO 4 of the school education department dated February 28, 2024, had outlined 20 per cent weightage for qualification in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for the recruitment of SETs.

Challenging the GO, 61 candidates filed a petition before the High Court stating that the requirement of passing the TET as an essential qualification was contrary to the norms prescribed by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).

The plea sought a direction to the authorities to conduct recruitment to the posts of SETS strictly in accordance with the RCI guidelines, without insisting on TET qualification or assigning any 20 per cent score weightage as a recruitment criterion.