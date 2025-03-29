Telangana HC dismisses HYDRAA’s plea on Bathukammakunta

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed an interlocutory application filed by HYDRAA requesting a review of the status quo orders issued in relation to rejuvenation works at Bathukammakunta in Bagh Amberpet.

On February 17, the High Court had issued status quo orders in a civil revision petition filed by Aedla Sudhakar Reddy, who claimed the tank land of seven acres in Survey No. 563/1 at Bagh Amberpet.

The court had granted the orders on the ground that the title dispute over the land was pending before the City Civil Court at Hyderabad . Moreover, the civil court had issued injunction orders against HYDRAA and others based on documents and the issue of title was pending.

Even after the injunction orders, when the government authorities tried to start works in the land, Sudhakar Reddy approached the High Court and submitting photographs where HYDRAA had deployed machinery to carry out rejuvenation work.

The High Court then issued status quo orders till the civil court decided the injunction application.

As the application was pending, HYDRAA field a review application before the High Court which was heard by acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul on Friday. Justice Paul opined that the trial court would decide the application on merits expeditiously. He stated that no case was made out to exercise the review jurisdiction in the interlocutory application filed by HYDRAA and dismissed the review application.