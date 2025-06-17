Telangana HC Dismisses BRS MLA's Plea to Quash Case

Hyderabad: In a setback to BRS MLA from Huzurabad Padi Kaushik Reddy, the Telangana High Court dismissed a criminal petition filed by him seeking to quash proceedings in an extortion case registered against him by the Subedari Police in Warangal district.

The police had lodged an FIR based on a complaint filed by Katta Uma Devi, who alleged that Kaushik Reddy had previously threatened her husband and extorted Rs 25 lakh. According to the complaint, Kaushik Reddy contacted her husband again on April 18, 2025, at around 1 pm, demanding an additional Rs 50 lakh. The complainant also provided specific mobile numbers allegedly used in the communication.

Challenging the FIR, Kaushik Reddy approached the High Court seeking to have the case quashed.

During the hearing, Kaushik Reddy’s counsel argued that the case was politically motivated and intended to tarnish the MLA’s reputation. However, the prosecution countered these claims, asserting that there was sufficient prima facie evidence indicating that the legislator had indeed threatened and demanded money from the complainant's husband.

After an elaborate hearing involving arguments from both the petitioner’s counsel and the public prosecutor, and upon reviewing the material facts and case records, Justice K. Lakshman rejected the petition filed by Kaushik Reddy.

Further, the court also vacated the interim order that had previously restrained the Investigating Officer (IO) from arresting the MLA in connection with the crime registered at Subedari Police Station.