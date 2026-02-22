 Top
Telangana HC Dismisses Appeals Against Penalties for Storing Banned Tobacco Products

22 Feb 2026

Telangana HC Dismisses Appeals Against Penalties for Storing Banned Tobacco Products
Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court dismissed a batch of criminal appeals filed by food business operators from Nalgonda district against penalties imposed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, for storing and selling prohibited tobacco products. The panel comprising Justice K. Lakshman and Justice B.R. Madhusudhan Rao was dealing with the appeals filed by P. Lakshmi Narasaiah and others. The appeals arose from proceedings initiated after food safety authorities conducted inspections in 2021 following a state notification banning gutka and certain smokeless tobacco products. Officials reported seizure of banned stock allegedly worth about ₹95 lakh. It was the contended that the adjudicating officer imposed total penalties of Rs. 5 lakh and ordered discarding of the seized products, which were subsequently confirmed by the Sessions Court, Nalgonda. The appellants alleged procedural violations and stated also that chewing tobacco did not fall within the definition of “food”. The state defended the proceedings and contended that inspections and adjudication were conducted lawfully and that the validity of notification had been upheld. The panel ruled that the objections raised were largely factual disputes that did not establish procedural illegality or jurisdictional error. Relying on binding precedent upholding the regulatory powers of the state under the Act, the panel found the penalties legally sustainable and dismissed the appeals.


Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court raised doubts on the maintainability of a writ plea filed by a tenant alleging inaction against an illegal construction in the neighbouring property. The petitioner, A. Vijaya, tenant of a premises, filed a writ petition seeking action against an alleged unauthorised structure at Moosapet in Kukatpally. The judge observed that if the petitioner, being a tenant, was aggrieved by the surroundings, she could vacate the premises. The judge asked whether the building in which she was residing was constructed with all required permissions and in accordance with the law. The judge questioned why the owner of the building was not made a party and why the tenant was prosecuting the proceedings. Observing that those who approach the court must come with clean hands, the judge directed the authorities to inspect both sites and report any illegalities, including in the construction in which the petitioner was residing. The petitioner sought time to implead the owner. The judge permitted her to implead the owner either as a joint petitioner or as a respondent and posted the matter for further hearing.


HC admits HUL writ, grants interim stay

The Telangana High Court stayed further proceedings initiated by the labour Appellate Authority against Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) under the Telangana Shops and Establishments Act. Justice Renuka Yara was dealing with a writ petition filed by the company. According to the petitioner, the appellate authority proceeded to pass the impugned order in disregard of the statutory framework governing the appellate remedy and without appreciating the legal consequences arising from non-compliance with earlier directions within the mandatory period of 30 days.

Such non-compliance, according to the petitioner, rendered the second appeal infructuous. The company sought issuance of a writ of certiorari to quash the impugned order and a consequential direction to hear and dispose of the main appeal on merits. A caveator entered appearance on behalf of the contesting respondent, contending that substantial dues amounting to about ₹60 lakh were pending against the petitioner. HUL contended that nearly ₹41 lakh had been paid and placed material on record evidencing such payments for the perusal of the court. The judge accordingly adjourned the matter for further hearing.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
The writer is a senior counsel of the Telangana high court

