Telangana HC directs State to publish the Gazette of minimum wages

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court gave a last chance to the state government to publish in the gazette, revised minimum rates of wages as per the Minimum Wages Act, 1948 in respect of 73 scheduled employments. Failing this, the authority concerned would have to be ready for personal appearance in court.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation pertaining to non-payment of wages at revised minimum rates. Chikkudu Prabhakar, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that even though the state government had issued five GOs on 25.06.2021 and 30.06.2021 prescribing revised minimum wages, they were not published in the gazette.

T. Rajinikanth Reddy, additional advocate-general, appearing for the government gave an undertaking that the court’s direction with regard to publication in the gazette would be complied with, within four weeks.