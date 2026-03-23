Telangana HC Directs State To Clear Retiral Benefits by April 9

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the state government to clear pending retiral benefits of retired employees by April 9, treating delays in disbursement with seriousness.

Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao said the government must comply with the order and submit a compliance report. He warned that failure to do so would require the Principal Secretary, Finance, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, to appear before the court on a daily basis in contempt cases.

The direction came during hearing of a batch of writ petitions and contempt cases filed by retired employees alleging non-payment of dues despite earlier court orders. Around 50 such cases are pending.

The government counsel sought an exemption from the finance secretary’s physical appearance citing the ongoing Assembly session. The court permitted virtual appearance, and Sultania appeared before the court later in the day.

The judge noted delays in payment of retiral benefits and referred to reports that several retired employees had died without receiving their dues.

Sultania submitted that the government would prioritise clearing the dues and sought 30 days’ time. The court declined the request and fixed April 9 as the deadline.

The court was informed that out of 3,650 cases where payment tokens were issued, only 1,056 have been cleared, leaving about 2,600 cases pending.

The matter pertains to compliance with earlier orders on settlement of retiral benefits.





HC raps HYDRAA over Hayathnagar land seizure

The Telangana High Court on Monday criticised the HYDRAA commissioner for alleged interference in a land matter pending before the court and taking possession of the property.

Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar, hearing a writ petition, questioned the agency’s conduct. “Does your officer call this good governance—interfering in matters that are sub judice and pending before the court?,” he asked.

The case pertains to a petition filed by Purnima, a resident of Moosarambagh, alleging forcible seizure of her plot measuring 650 square yards in Survey Nos. 132 and 133 of Sahebnagar Kalan in Hayathnagar mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

The petitioner alleged that HYDRAA officials had taken possession of the land unlawfully. During the hearing, the court made observations on repeated instances of involvement by the agency in sub judice matters and cautioned against such actions.

“This is not an isolated case; you are repeatedly involved in sub judice matters. Do you think your actions will go unchecked and escalate over time?,” the judge observed.

The court said that as per the government order constituting HYDRAA, actions must be carried out within its jurisdiction and under the supervision of the Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department. It questioned the Commissioner undertaking actions directly despite the presence of a competent authority.

The court observed that interference in matters under judicial consideration is impermissible and said adjudication of disputed lands rests with the judiciary.

It directed the standing counsel for HYDRAA to submit complete details of the case and posted the matter for further hearing on Tuesday.

HC orders removal of works at Bathukammakunta in 4 weeks

The Telangana High Court has held the HYDRAA Commissioner in contempt for violation of its interim orders in relation to works carried out at Bathukammakunta in Bagh Amberpet.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice B.R. Madhusudhan Rao found Commissioner A.V. Ranganath guilty of wilful disobedience of court directions in a pending civil appeal.

The court directed HYDRAA to remove all structures, signages, gates and other installations created on the disputed land within four weeks from March 23, 2026, and to file a compliance affidavit on the next date of hearing.

The contempt proceedings arose from an order dated June 12, 2025, which permitted limited pre-monsoon works to prevent flooding, subject to an undertaking that such works would not affect the interests of petitioner A. Sudhakar Reddy, who claims rights over the land.

The petitioner alleged that HYDRAA undertook extensive development beyond the permitted scope. Photographic evidence placed before the court showed transformation of the land into a developed space with drainage systems, borewells, landscaping, play equipment, a vertical garden, entrance gate and signages indicating “Bathukamma Kunta”.

The court held that the works went beyond flood-prevention measures and resulted in substantial alteration of the land, in violation of its directions and the undertaking given.

It ruled that the Commissioner’s actions amounted to civil contempt under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, and interfered with the adjudication of the pending appeal.

The court, however, declined to impose imprisonment or fine, and instead ordered removal of all indications of control or development by HYDRAA, including restrictions on access and representations of the site as a public recreational facility.

The matter has been posted to April 27, 2026, for submission of a compliance report. The court clarified that its directions are subject to the outcome of the pending appeal.