Telangana HC Directs Sandhya Group, HYDRAA to Stay Off FCI Site

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed HYDRAA and Sandhya Convention Group to not enter the disputed site in the FCI Colony, Gachibowli, for 15 days. It permitted the individual plot-owners in the layout to access their respective plots.

Expressing displeasure over the manner in which the HYDRAA was proceeding in the case, Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy threatened that the court would restrict the agency’s activity only to water bodies and nalas if it continued to function in the present manner. At present, HYDRAA has been clearing encroachments in government land and public/utility areas within layouts.

“Please formalise your (HYDRAA) actions, otherwise it will be difficult. I am cautioning you,” he said while hearing a contempt petition filed by the Sandhya group, which challenged the demolition of its structures by HYDRAA.

The court directed the Sandhya group to be fair with the plot-owners and advised it to not control the whole layout by not allowing other plot-owners. The court directed the Sandhya group to furnish a layout copy by earmarking the plots purchased by it and the remaining plots which are owned by the others. The plot-owners have to show which roads were blocked or stopped by the Sandhya group.

The Sandhya group purchased 125 plots out of plots and obtained permission to build structures in 10 plots. Trouble started with several plot-owners approaching HYDRAA, complaining against Sandhya group of S. Sridhar Rao for encroaching roads and areas earmarked for utilities in April 2024.

A proper survey was conducted to demarcate roads following the earlier High Court orders. Cases were filed against Sridhar Rao for allegedly threatening other plot-owners and obstructing the survey.

Plot owners again approached HYDRAA last week, stating that structures were being raised by encroaching on internal roads. Following the complaints, HYDRAA officials demolished a few structures, prompting the Sandhya group to approach High Court.

While the court said it would take up the case on Monday, HYDRAA continued its demolition early in the morning, following which the court granted status quo.

On Thursday, additional advocate-general Imran Khan submitted that the roads were encroached upon and the constructions had been in more than 400 square yards other than the approved sanction. The court sought to know the process HYDRAA followed before it demolished the structures.