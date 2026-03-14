Telangana HC Directs Police to Probe Who Laid Disputed Road at Bachupally Villa Project

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court has directed the Bachupally, Dundigal and Jagadgirigutta police to inquire and submit a report to the court clarifying who was responsible for the laying of a road after the demolition of the compound wall in the layout of the APR Pranav Antilia project at Bachupally in Medchal–Malkajgiri district.

After HYDRAA submitted that it had not laid the BT road or any other road in the layout after breakage of the compound wall, Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar directed the police stations to submit the report.



It also ordered that the newly formed road, if any, shall not be opened for public use until further orders and posted the matter for hearing on April 7.



The judge was dealing with a petition filed by the welfare association of villa owners of the APR Pranav Antilia project, alleging illegal demolition of a compound wall and formation of a road by the authorities.



The petition was filed against the action of officials of the HYDRAA, who allegedly demolished a portion of the compound wall of the gated community on March 9, and began forming a road through the property. The petitioner association contended that the layout was approved in 2014 and that nearly 600 villas had since been constructed and occupied within the project.



According to the petitioner, officials arrived with machinery and demolished the north-eastern boundary wall, allegedly damaging electrical installations and attempting to create access to adjoining land parcels by laying a road across the property. The association argued that the action was taken despite status quo orders passed by the High Court in related writ petitions filed in 2025.



Counsel for the petitioner contended that the impugned final notice was issued on March 5, directing removal of the compound wall for allegedly blocking a public road, and the authorities did not give a specific time period. On March 9, the authorities demolished the wall.



It was argued that the green belt and open spaces within the layout, which had been gifted to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), could not be used for road formation. Reliance was placed on the judgment of the Supreme Court of India in ‘Bangalore Medical Trust v. B.S. Muddappa’. The petitioner also alleged that Bachupally, Dundigal and Jagadgirigutta police personnel were present during the demolition activity.



Counsel appearing for HMDA submitted that the layout approval conditions prohibited the construction of a compound wall around the site in a manner that blocked internal roads. Counsel submitted the draft layout, which did not include the compound wall. Counsel denied that HYDRAA was laying any new road at the site. However, petitioner's counsel brought court notice about the statements of HYDRAA and paper publications on the laying of roads.



The court observed that the dispute now essentially concerned whether or not a new road had been formed through the layout. Since the HYDRAA and the HMDA disputed the allegation of road formation, the court directed that the status quo as on the date of the order be maintained for four weeks with respect to the alleged road.



The court further directed the station house officers of the Bachupally, Dundigal and Jagadgirigutta police stations to submit a report clarifying who was responsible for laying the road after the demolition of the compound wall in the layout.



Telangana HC Directs Govt to Clear 50% of Rs 200 Crore Dues to NCC Ltd by March 26



Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the finance department to pay at least 50 per cent of the dues owed to NCC Limited on or before March 26, while granting the state another opportunity to comply with earlier court orders. Justice T. Madhavi Devi issued the directions while hearing a contempt petition filed by NCC Limited, a Hyderabad-based infrastructure company.



The dispute related to bills amounting to approximately `200 crore for works executed by NCC in 2018 under the Mission Bhagiratha programme. In August 2025, the High Court had directed the state authorities to clear the dues within two months. As the payments were not made within the stipulated period, NCC approached the court by filing a contempt petition alleging non-compliance with the court’s order.



During the hearing, counsel appearing for the finance department submitted an affidavit seeking exemption from the personal appearance of Sandeep Kumar Sultania, principal secretary, finance . The affidavit stated that the officer was preoccupied with meetings with the Deputy Chief Minister and was engaged in the preparation of the State Budget for 2026–27.



The court allowed the application dispensing with his appearance for the present. However, the state sought four weeks to make the payment of the entire amount due to the petitioner.



The court observed that the respondent must demonstrate bona fides by making at least a partial payment. Accordingly, Justice Madhavi Devi directed the finance department to ensure payment of at least 50 per cent of the principal outstanding amount to NCC.



The court ordered that in the event of failure to comply with this direction, Sultania would have to appear in person before the court on March 30 to explain the non-compliance



Telangana HC Seeks Centre's Response on Plea to Extend PG Medical Admission Deadline



Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court on Friday directed counsels appearing for the Union health ministry and the National Medical Commission (NMC) to obtain instructions in a writ petition seeking extension of the deadline for admissions to postgraduate (PG) medical degree and diploma courses for 2025–26.



A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin was hearing a petition filed by the Telangana Private Medical and Dental College Managements Association. The association sought directions to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) to extend the last date for admissions to PG medical courses in Telangana beyond February 28.



The association also requested the court to permit a special stray vacancy round or an additional round of counselling to fill 377 vacant PG medical seats. These include 125 seats under the competent authority quota and 252 seats under the management quota. The petitioner sought directions to open fresh registrations so that eligible candidates could participate in the proposed additional counselling round.



The association sought a writ of mandamus declaring the inaction of the authorities in extending the admission deadline beyond February 28 as illegal. It argued that allowing an additional counselling round was necessary to prevent wastage of valuable medical seats.



The association also informed the court that representations had been submitted to the health university seeking relaxation of eligibility criteria, pointing out that nearly 2,500 PG medical seats were reportedly lying vacant across the country.



During the hearing, additional solicitor-general Narasimha Sharma, appearing for the Centre and the Medical Counselling Committee, informed the court that the issue relating to the reduction of percentile scores for participation in PG medical counselling was pending consideration before the Supreme Court.



Opposing the plea for extension of the admission schedule, counsel Sri Ranga Pujitha appearing for the NMC relied on judicial precedents, including the Madras High Court decision in ‘The Under Secretary to Government, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare v. Dr. Ajitha and others’, and the Supreme Court ruling in ‘Nihila P.P. v. Medical Counselling Committee and others’, which held that the admission process should ordinarily not be extended beyond the prescribed cut-off date.



It was brought to the court’s notice that the academic session for PG medical courses had commenced on December 22, 2025, while the last date for joining was fixed as February 28, 2026.



The division bench adjourned the matter to enable the Centre and the NMC to obtain instructions and to await the outcome of the proceedings before the apex court.