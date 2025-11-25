Telangana HC Directs MHA To Take Decision On Deportation Of Reportedly Bangladesi

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Union home ministry to speed up its decision on the status of Sanjith Das, a resident of Tripura who has been under detention for over two months. Das was intercepted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in September while attempting to travel to Abu Dhabi, after officials discovered that he possessed an Indian passport as well as an identity card issued by the Government of Bangladesh.

As per the guidelines of the Union ministry of home affairs issued in May 2025, a 30-day deadline was set for states and Union Territories to verify the credentials of suspected illegal immigrants (specifically from Bangladesh and Myanmar) pending deportation.

The division bench comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar while dealing the habeas corpus plea filed for release of Sanjith Das, noted that in this case, the period ended on October 22, 2025. Hence, take decision speedily.