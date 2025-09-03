Telangana HC Directs Joshi to Submit the Source of PC Ghose Report from Where He Obtained It

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed former chief secretary Shailendra Kumar Joshi to file an affidavit explaining the source from which he obtained the Justice P.C. Ghose Commission Report on the Kaleshwaram Project, that he submitted before the court.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin was dealing with the petition filed by Joshi seeking to quash the report by the Ghose commission, which was set up to probe alleged irregularities in the construction and execution of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Aggrieved with the findings against him in the report, he approached the High Court to quash the report.

Chief Justice Singh remarked, “The petitioner may be an affected person, but he must have a proper way to get the P.C. Ghose Commission Report. You explain from where you got this report and by way of an affidavit, inform this court.”

Senior counsel Avinash Desai, appearing for Joshi, argued that though the Commission had issued summons under Section 5 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, it had declared findings against his client without giving him an opportunity to defend himself.

The court, however, noted contradictions in Joshi’s submissions regarding how he accessed the report. At different times, he had stated that it was made available to him on August 30, 2025, circulated by the government, uploaded online, or handed over by a legislator after being tabled in the Assembly.

The Government Pleader attached to the Advocate General’s office informed the court that the report was not uploaded on the government website. The matter has been adjourned to September 10, 2025.