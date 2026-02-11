Telangana HC Directs Hydraa To Restore the Rock Garden in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to restore the Rock Garden at Jubilee Hills within eight weeks and submit a compliance report to the High Court Registry within three months.

Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar passed the order while hearing a writ petition filed by advocate B. Sudhakar Reddy, who alleged inaction by authorities on his representations concerning the Rock Garden area. The petitioner sought directions to HYDRAA and the GHMC to demolish alleged illegal constructions on 30.238 hectares of government land in the notified area and to prevent further encroachments.

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that private individuals had encroached upon the land, undertaken unauthorised constructions and felled trees in the Rock Garden area. He also sought directions to the Director of HYDRAA to levy a penalty of Rs 1 lakh per tree allegedly cut by anti-social elements in the area, citing observations of the Supreme Court in an environmental matter.

After hearing both sides, the Court observed that HYDRAA was responsible for protecting government land and preserving the Rock Garden. It directed the agency to take appropriate measures, including removal of encroachments and restoration of the site within eight weeks.

The Court further ordered HYDRAA to file a compliance report before the High Court Registry within three months.