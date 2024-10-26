Telangana HC directs GHMC chief to inspect legality of constructions in Kummariwadi

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the GHMC commissioner to inspect Kummariwadi at Asifnagar, and take action on illegal and unauthorised constructions following due procedure and submit a report to the court’s registrar (judicial) within four weeks.



Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court issued these orders on Friday, while dealing two petitions from the same area. Mohammed Abdul Mubeen and other approached the court challenging the showcause notices issued by GHMC over constructions in his ancestral property admeasuring 426 sq. yds.

The court was informed that the municipal officials never responded to the grievances about the more than 350 unauthorised constructions in Kummariwadi.

Further, counsel for the petitioners said that the local MLA and corporator of Asifnagar had constructed buildings in the same locality without permission. Instead of responding to those complaints, civic officials had issued notices to his client on the ground that his construction was unauthorised.

Counsel further informed that this was done at the behest of the corporator. Incidentally, notices were not issued to anyone else in that locality, which, he said, exposed the bias of the staff of the civic body.

Taking a serious view of the attitude of the GHMC staff, Justice Lakshman directed the corporation commissioner to inspect all permissions and take action if any illegal constructions were identified.

The court also faulted the petitioner and counsel for not complaining against the illegal constructions of the MLA and the corporator.

Municipal permission must to construct even a temporary compound wall: HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court made it clear that municipal approval was a must prior to construction of even a compound wall, irrespective of whether it was to be permanent or temporary, and courts cannot interfere in the authority of the municipality by way of writ petition.

Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court was hearing of petition filed by K. Uma Maheswaramma, wife of former MLA Katasani Rambhoopal Reddy of Panyam in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh questioning the action of HYDRAA that demolished the compound wall and sheds they had built in their nine-acre agricultural land at Ameenpur near Patancheru in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The demolition was on the ground that the constructions in the farm house were in FTL limits of Ameenpur lake.

Her farm was demolished 45 days back and she wished to construct a temporary compound wall around the farm house, said Vedula Srinivas, counsel for the petitioner.





HC gives go-ahead to Telangana kabaddi association elections

Hyderabad: Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the Telangana High Court issued notices to Telangana Kabaddi Association (TKA) in a writ petition challenging the recent election notification for a new executive body of the association

Nagarkurnool District Kabaddi Association filed the petition in the Telangana High Court challenging the elections, scheduled for October 27 at Kasani Krishna Mudiraj Kabaddi Academy.

The petitioner, Basani Hemanth, a national kabaddi player, alleged serious irregularities in the electoral process, including the use of a fictitious voter list, non-compliance with national sports code 2011 and state government policies, and failure to provide necessary information to potential candidates.

While dealing with the petition, the judge refused to postpone the elections and said he would ‘set aside the elections if irregularities were proved’, and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks to enable the respondents to file counters.

The petitioner requested the court to order fresh elections to TKA and sought inclusion of prominent sportspersons in associations as per norms.

