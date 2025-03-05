Telangana HC directs clarity on conduct of local body elections

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to give a clear picture on the conduct of the local body elections for gram panchayats. Further, the court sought the status report submitted by the Dedicated Commission for Backward Classes enumeration.

The division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul was dealing with a PIL filed in 2023, complaining about no elections for 220 sarpanchs ,94 MPTCs, 4 ZPTCs and 5364 ward members.



On Wednesday, Shazia Parveen, government pleader for panchayat raj and rural development department, submitted that the government of Telangana, following the orders of Supreme Court in relation to provisioning reservation in favor of BC in local body elections, appointed a Dedicated Commission to conduct a contemporaneous, rigorous, empirical enquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness qua local bodies, in order to specify the proportion of reservation required to be provisioned local body-wise.

She also submitted that the Supreme Court has prescribed Triple Test as a prerequisite in declaring reservations in the case of Vikas Kishanrao



Gawali v/s state of Maharashtra and others read with Dr K. Krishnamurthy and others v/s Union of India.

The bench directed Shazia Parveen to seek instructions on the stage of the findings of the Dedicated Commission and whether any report is submitted by the Commission and whether the government acted upon it or not. The court adjourned the matter by two weeks.

