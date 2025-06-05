Telangana HC Dimisses Centre’s Plea On Building Near Defence Zone

Hyderabad: Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court disposed of a batch of writ petitions filed by the Union of India, challenging the inaction of the municipal corporation in halting private construction projects near a defence establishment in Hyderabad. The Centre contended that the construction violated a defence ministry declaration issued in May, 2011, which restricts development near sensitive defence lands. The petitioner sought a direction to order the demolition of the building and hold the GHMC and Bandlaguda Jagir Municipality responsible for not stopping the work. The petitioner further accused local municipal authorities of failing to cancel building permissions allegedly granted in violation of a defence ministry declaration. However, Justice Vinod Kumar observed that the Centre cannot pass on the buck to local bodies and expect them to act based on declarations alone. The judge relied on a recent apex court verdict involving the Works of Defense Act (WODA Act) and ruled that the Centre must first publish its declarations/restrictions through proper legal channels. Until then, it cannot ask local bodies to enforce defence ministry guidelines that have not been formally notified under the law. It was elucidated that the declarations being relied upon by the petitioner were set aside by the Supreme Court and time period was granted to frame fresh declaration/notification. The judge also pointed out that by failing to publish a fresh notification under these circumstances, the petitioner could not rely on the previously set-aside declaration. The court further noted that no order could be passed in a vacuum, as the specific areas being relied upon by either the petitioner or the private builders were not clearly established before the court and neither any material evidence was presented to support the claims made. The judge granted the Centre time till the end of this year to frame the necessary notifications under the WODA Act and said it shall come into force on the date of its publication. The Centre was nonetheless restricted from taking action on the basis of earlier guidelines with respect to building permission that has been obtained before October, 2016. The judge made it clear that any action after notification in the period of six months would imply payment of compensation to land owners. In a blunt rebuke, the judge said, “You cannot put the gun on someone else’s shoulder and fire.” The remark was aimed at the attempt of Union of India to shift the responsibility to local officials for not acting on defence ministry instructions that were not officially notified under the law. The court directed the municipal bodies to expeditiously take action against the illegal structures in accordance with the law.

HC declines cow slaughter relief before Bakrid Justice K. Sarath of the Telangana High Court, sitting in vacation court, declined to pass any relief in a writ plea seeking directions to prevent cow slaughter and illegal transportation of cattle in view of the upcoming Bakrid festival. The judge was hearing a writ plea filed by the World Hindu Federation, India, represented by its national general secretary, Ashoo Mongia. The petitioner assailed the alleged inaction of state authorities in implementing the Telangana Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act, and mandates under the Constitution. The petitioner was seeking enforcement measures to curb cow slaughter and beef smuggling, particularly around Bakrid on June 7, 2025, and claimed that prior representations made by the petitioner had gone unheeded. On behalf of the state, additional Advocate General Imran Khan submitted that extensive measures had already been undertaken. A coordination meeting involving police and other departments was held on May 22, 2025, followed by internal briefings and the establishment of 52 check-posts across Hyderabad limits to monitor cattle transport. Joint inspection teams and flying squads were constituted, and so far, 19 cases have been registered in connection with illegal cattle transportation. The AAG also informed the judge that meetings were held with community representatives to ensure peaceful observance of Bakrid. The petitioner, however, contended that over 1,000 cows had already been seized but illegal transport was continuing, and urgent intervention by the court was warranted. Justice Sarath noted that similar issues were already under consideration in a pending writ petition before a division bench and questioned the maintainability of the present plea. Observing that the state was taking steps and several cases had already been booked, the judge declined to interfere at this stage and directed the State to file a detailed response. HC overrules registry, admits Prajwala plea A two-judge vacation panel of the Telangana High Court overruled objections raised by the registry in a writ plea filed by the NGO Prajwala challenging an order passed by a magistrate directing it to admit a woman alleged to be an organiser of human trafficking into its protective home. The panel admitted a writ plea filed by Prajwala, a licensed Protective Institution under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA). Senior counsel appearing for the petitioner organisation argued that the impugned order violates the provisions of PITA, constitutional guarantees, and the safety of genuine victims in its care. According to the petitioner, the woman in question is an accused in an FIR registered in 2023 under serious offences relating to commercial sexual exploitation. Despite this, the magistrate mechanically directed her admission into the petitioner’s Home along with rescued victims from a recent raid, without conducting any inquiry into her antecedents or affording the institution a hearing. The petitioner initially refused to admit the said woman due to her known background as a trafficker, but ultimately complied under protest to avoid contempt. The petitioner contended that her continued presence poses an imminent threat to the safety, recovery, and psychological well-being of other victims housed in the facility. The panel overruled objections raised by the registry with respect to the magistrate and the Registrar General for the High Court being made a party and directed that the matter be posted on Monday.

