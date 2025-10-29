Telangana HC Declines Release Of Juvenile Home Supervisor In Abuse Case

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has rejected a habeas corpus petition filed seeking the release of Rahman, a supervisor at the State-run Juvenile Welfare and Correctional Services Home in Saidabad, who was taken into custody over allegations of sexually abusing inmates.

The court observed that the allegations against the accused were extremely serious and found no basis to direct his production before the court, as he had already been remanded to judicial custody.

The plea was filed by the accused’s sister, who claimed that her brother had been wrongly implicated, illegally detained, and subjected to physical torture while in police custody. She requested the court to direct the Hyderabad police to produce him before it.

After examining the case records, the High Court noted that Rahman was arrested on October 14 following complaints lodged by relatives of two inmates and was remanded to judicial custody the next day. Dismissing the plea, the court advised the petitioner to pursue appropriate legal remedies available under law, particularly with regard to her allegations of custodial harassment.