Telangana HC Breather for Former Sarpanch in Embezzlement Case

Justice J. Sreenivas Rao of the Telangana High Court has stayed all further criminal proceedings against a former Sarpanch accused of misusing Gram Panchayat funds.

The order came while hearing a petition filed by Maheshwaram Sunitha, former Sarpanch of Puppalaguda, seeking quashing of a criminal case registered at Narsingi Police Station under Sections 409 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was initiated based on a complaint by the Divisional Panchayat Officer, alleging misuse of Gram Panchayat funds during her tenure, following district-level proceedings that cited missing financial records.

Counsel for the petitioner argued that the allegations had already been examined in departmental and Gram Panchayat Tribunal proceedings, which fixed a liability of ₹23.68 lakh for non-submission of records, without any finding of misappropriation. It was noted that the amount was paid in January 2022.

The petitioner further contended that the charge sheet was filed mechanically, without independent investigation or material to establish criminal breach of trust or cheating. It was also argued that the case pertains only to procedural lapses in record maintenance, with no element of dishonest intention or personal gain.

Taking note of the submissions, the Court stayed further proceedings and directed the State to obtain instructions.

Telangana HC Seeks Responses in Student Death Case at Chaitanya College

Hyderabad:

Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of the Telangana High Court has sought responses from the State and education authorities in a petition seeking ₹2 crore compensation for the alleged negligent death of a 17-year-old student.

The petition was filed by Kukunuru Hanuman Srinivas, whose son, a second-year Intermediate student of Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Nallakunta, died on December 26 during an examination.

According to the plea, the college conducted an early morning “slip test” despite a government-declared holiday on Boxing Day, compelling students to attend.

The petitioner alleged that his son, who had a known cardiac condition, was made to move repeatedly between the ground and fourth floors due to confusion over the examination hall, while lift services were non-functional.

The student reportedly collapsed at his desk following exertion. The plea further alleged absence of trained staff to administer CPR and lack of immediate ambulance support, resulting in a fatal delay in medical assistance. He was later declared brought dead at a nearby hospital.

The father also accused the college of ignoring his son’s medical condition, failing to provide emergency care, and conducting exams under undue academic pressure. It was further alleged that lift services were stopped to reduce operational costs.

The plea stated that a representation submitted on January 3 seeking action and compensation received no response. It also faulted authorities for failing to regulate the institution.

Counsel Abdul Azam Khan informed the Court that earlier directions were issued to the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education to examine the matter and submit a report. The respondents sought time to file their replies, and the case has been posted for further hearing.

Telangana HC Grants Anticipatory Bail in Husband Suicide Case

Hyderabad:

The Telangana High Court has granted anticipatory bail to a woman accused of abetting her husband’s suicide, observing that no prima facie material exists to support the allegation.

The case pertains to a crime registered at Chatrinaka Police Station in Hyderabad, based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s mother.

According to the prosecution, the petitioner had frequent marital disputes with her husband, allegedly assaulted him along with relatives, and subjected him to mental harassment. It was also alleged that she prevented him from meeting his children and maintained an illicit relationship, which drove him into depression leading to suicide.

Counsel for the petitioner argued that the allegations are baseless and do not satisfy the legal ingredients of abetment to suicide. It was further submitted that the petitioner is willing to cooperate with the investigation.

The prosecution opposed the plea, citing the seriousness of the allegations and the ongoing investigation.

The Court observed that the primary allegation relates to denial of access to children and that, at this stage, there is no material to substantiate acts of abetment.

Accordingly, the Court granted anticipatory bail and allowed the criminal petition.