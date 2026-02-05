Telangana HC Asks State To File Counter on Need of Aadhaar For Using 108 Ambulance Service

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday called upon the state government to clarify its position on the requirement of the Aadhaar cards for providing ‘108’ ambulance services in medical emergencies, and granted two weeks for filing a counter. The matter has been posted for further hearing after three weeks.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) last year, which highlighted alleged lapses in emergency medical care. A para-legal volunteer through the PIL brought to the notice of the court that a minor girl from the Budaga Jangam community was reportedly denied assistance by 108 EMRI ambulance personnel on the ground that she did not possess an Aadhaar card. The PIL has been pending, and was listed for hearing on Thursday.

The bench questioned whether accident victims or persons facing medical emergencies would be refused transportation to hospitals in the absence of identity documents. The court directed the health department to place its official stand on record regarding documentation requirements during emergencies.

When government counsel submitted that treatment was not denied for want of Aadhaar, the bench observed that the grievance raised in the PIL pertained specifically to ambulance transportation and not hospital care. The court indicated that the issue required a clear response from the authorities.