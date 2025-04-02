Telangana HC asks State govt. not to cut trees near UoH

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court here on Wednesday asked the State government not to fell trees near University of Hyderabad (UoH) in Gachibowli.

The court gave these directions orally while responding to a bunch of petitions filed against the State government, which planned to develop a 400-acre land parcel in Kancha Gachibowli bordering the varsity by auctioning it.

The court adjourned the case for Thursday for further hearing. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has also asked the State government to immediately provide a factual report on the Kancha Gachibowli land issue.