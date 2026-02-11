Telangana HC Asks Party in Person To Submit Arguments in English or Engage Advocate

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted four weeks’ time to a petitioner appearing in person in a public interest litigation (PIL) to engage an advocate and present arguments in English.

The PIL was filed in 2020 by Tummalapalli Rambabu, a resident of Sitharampuram in Khammam district. He alleged that authorities had failed to act against officials of the panchayat raj and roads and buildings departments for awarding more than 22 contracts to a single firm, M/s MSR Constructions of Khammam district. He contended that the contracts were granted in violation of norms and that no effective inquiry had been initiated despite information obtained under the Right to Information Act.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin heard the matter. The petitioner, who had earlier argued the case in Telugu, requested permission to continue his submissions in Telugu, stating that he could present the facts more effectively in his native language. The bench observed that the affidavits and pleadings were filed in English and that proceedings were required to be conducted in English. Justice G.M. Mohiuddin noted that arguments in Telugu would make it difficult for the Chief Justice to follow the submissions. The Court suggested that the petitioner appoint an advocate and indicated that assistance could be provided through the Legal Services Authority, if required.

On the petitioner’s request for time to engage counsel, the Court adjourned the matter for four weeks.