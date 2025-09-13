Telangana HC Asks for Denotification Copies of Bhoodan Lands

Birla Mallesh, who filed complaints with the ED, vigilance and enforcement on the transfer of lands and purchase of alleged government lands in Survey No. 194 by IAS and IPS officers, approached the High Court citing inaction on his representation dated August 11, 2025. Mallesh contended that despite repeated efforts, authorities failed to provide access to public records concerning the denotification proceedings and mutation of Bhoodan lands, which he sought under the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, now superseded by the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023.

The petitioner alleged that revenue authorities and the Bhoodan Yagna Board have deliberately withheld critical land documents from public domain.

Justice K. Lakshman of the High Court emphasised accountability on part of authorities and directed the authorities concerned to provide all relevant records, including the certified copies of denotification proceedings related to the said survey numbers. If such records are not available, then the same might be mentioned to the petitioner, the court said.



