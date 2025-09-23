Telangana HC Allows OCI Student in NRI Quota

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences and the Medical Council to allow a candidate holding an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card to register under the NRI quota for NEET PG counselling.

The petitioner, Sushanth Reddy, sought permission to register under the quota, noting that updated guidelines on eligibility were awaited even as the counselling process could begin at any time. He also submitted that his application for an Embassy Certificate of the sponsor had been rejected on the grounds that the OCI card itself was adequate proof.

Appearing for the University, counsel T. Sharat told the court that the institution was bound by the guidelines of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Taking into account the urgency of the counselling schedule and the pending release of revised eligibility norms, the court directed that the petitioner’s application be provisionally accepted on the basis of the OCI card. It added that he must comply with any further requirements once the MCC issues its updated guidelines. The matter has been listed for further hearing after the guidelines are released.