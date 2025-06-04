Telangana HC Allows Bathukammakunta Works

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has allowed the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to carry out essential pre-monsoon works at Bathukammakunta lake in Amberpet, Hyderabad. The move aims to prevent possible flooding of neighbouring colonies during the upcoming monsoon.

A legal dispute over the seven-acre parcel, commonly known as Bathukammakunta, had earlier led the court to halt rejuvenation activities and order both HYDRAA and the private claimant to maintain the status quo until June 10. HYDRAA, however, approached the vacation bench seeking modification of the order, arguing that the works were urgently needed.

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath informed the court that irrigation experts had advised that immediate pre-monsoon measures were critical to safeguard nearby residential areas. He warned that failure to carry out the works now could result in irreparable damage during the rains.

The private claimant, BRS leader A. Sudhakar Reddy opposed the request and alleged that HYDRAA had already carried out illegal excavation on the disputed land. He claimed that in the process, an underground drainage pipe was damaged, causing wastewater to accumulate in the pits.

After hearing both sides, the vacation bench comprising Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka and Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty modified the earlier status quo order, permitting HYDRAA to undertake the necessary pre-monsoon works.





