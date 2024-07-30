Telangana HC affirms right of Shia Women to conduct prayers at Ibadat Khana

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court upholding the rights of women belonging to Akbhari Sect of Shia muslims ruled that they can offer prayers and conduct religious activities at the Ibadat Khana located in Darulshifa in Hyderabad.

The High Court's ruling came in response to a petition filed by 'Anjum Alvi Shia Imamia Ithna Ashari Akhbari Regd Society'. In their writ petition the society challenged the opposition to women conducting religious activities at the Ibadat Khana.

The Telangana High Court, in its ruling highlighted Article 25 (1) of the Indian Constitution, that guarantees citizens the freedom of conscience and the right to profess, practice and propagate religion without distinction.

"This Court observed that nowhere, in the Holy Book, the Almighty prohibited women from entering into prayer halls to offer their prayers," the court said.

In addition, the court also took into consideration the Waqf board's statement that said Ibadat Khana belongs to the entire Shia community, including its two sects and the women.