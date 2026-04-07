Telangana HC Advocates Association Upset Over Improper Seating at New Complex Foundation Event

Hyderabad: The newly elected Telangana High Court Advocates Association voiced its disapproval and dissatisfaction with the manner in which the programme to lay the foundation stone for the Zone-II building of the new High Court complex at Budvel, Rajendranagar, was held.

The association through its secretary Shravan Kumar Goud wrote a letter to the Registrar General expressing serious concern and disappointment regarding the seating arrangements at the event. The letter pointed out that the Bar was disappointed as it was improperly accommodated at the ceremony leading to discontent in the advocate fraternity.

Relegated to seats behind the barricades, he said that the arrangement reflected a "systemic insult to the dignity of the office" and "demonstrates a lack of respect for the advocates". It was also pointed out that it was not about seeking special privileges but about ensuring due institutional respect to the representatives of the Bar and stakeholders of the institution.

The letter also faulted the organisers for the alleged shoddy manner in which senior counsels, who it said were pillars and ‘custos morum (guardians of morals)’ of the court, were treated. Some left the event due to improper seating arrangements, it said.