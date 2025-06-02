Telangana HC Advocates Association Resolves to Meet CJI and Others on Transfer of Judge

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court Advocates Association on Monday condemned the recommendation made by the Supreme Court collegium to transfer senior judge Justice Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar from the Telangana High Court to the Madras High Court.

To express their resentment, the association executive committee on Monday convened an extraordinary general meeting and unanimously resolved to convey the feelings of the advocates community against the commendation to the collegium.

The executive committee resolved that a delegation along with senior counsels of the High Court Bar would represent the issue before Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and senior judges who are part of Supreme Court collegium, President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recall the recommendation for the transfer of Justice Vinod Kumar.

On Friday, some advocates had held a protest opposing the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium. Following that, the High Court Advocates Association on Monday convened the extraordinary general meeting on the issue of Justice Vinod Kumar’s transfer recommendation.