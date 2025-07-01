Telangana HC Adjourns Srilakshmi’s Case To July 3

In early May, the Supreme Court gave this High Court three months to decide Srilakshmi’s petition. Last week, her counsel sought additional time to file his counters.

On Tuesday, senior advocate Kondam Vivek Reddy, appearing for Srilakshmi, requested more time due to the voluminous documents submitted by the CBI. He also argued that the sanction work orders to Obulapuram Mining Corporation had been completed before Srilakshmi assumed charge of the mining department in united Andhra Pradesh, noting that the decision occurred before May 17, 2006. Further, he pointed out that the CBI court had already acquitted former IAS officer Krupanandam and then mining minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy.