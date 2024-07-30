Telangana HC Adjourns Petitions on Disqualification

HYDERABAD: Defected BRS MLAs Kadiam Srihari and Danam Nagender argued on Tuesday that the judicial review by courts is not permissible before the Speaker makes a decision on disqualification petitions. This argument was made in the Telangana High Court in response to petitions filed by BRS MLAs Padi Kaushik Reddy and K.P. Vivekananda, who sought the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to disqualify Srihari, Tellam Venkat Rao, and Nagender.

Senior counsel B. Mayur Reddy, representing Srihari, and senior counsel Sri Raghuram, representing Nagender, presented their arguments. Mayur Reddy asserted that the Speaker functions as a tribunal in an adjudicatory role, emphasising the dignity and authority of the Speaker's office. He argued that the only exception to this principle is in cases where the Speaker suspends members, allowing courts to grant interlocutory relief.

Following the completion of arguments from the defected MLAs' side, the court requested counterarguments from Kaushik Reddy and Vivekananda. However, due to time constraints, the hearing was adjourned to August 1.



